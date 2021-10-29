Facebook changes its name to Meta

Johannesburg – On Thursday, Social media giant, Facebook Inc rebranded and is now called Meta.

The company tweeted that it is exposing its audience to a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users.

“We have built things that have brought people together in new ways. We’ve learned from struggling with difficult social issues and living under closed platforms. Now it is time to take everything we’ve learned and help build the next chapter,” Zuckerberg wrote in the recently updated founder’s letter.

Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. It's a collective project that will be created by people all over the world, and open to everyone. You’ll be able to socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what’s possible today. pic.twitter.com/655yFRm8yZ — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

At the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the new name is a reflection of the company’s focus on building the metaverse.

“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” he said.

He further stated that the change would bring together all the different apps under the company and technologies under one new brand. However, the corporate structure and names of the apps —Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp—will remain the same.

The new blue infinity logo was unveiled yesterday at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

“I’m dedicating our energy to this — more than any other company in the world. If this is the future you want to see, I hope you’ll join us. The future is going to be beyond anything we can imagine,” he concluded in the letter.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu