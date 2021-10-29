VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Facebook changes its name to Meta

By Nompilo Zulu
Facebook rebranded. Image: Pexels

Johannesburg – On Thursday, Social media giant, Facebook Inc rebranded and is now called Meta.

The company tweeted that it is exposing its audience to a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users.

“We have built things that have brought people together in new ways. We’ve learned from struggling with difficult social issues and living under closed platforms. Now it is time to take everything we’ve learned and help build the next chapter,” Zuckerberg wrote in the recently updated founder’s letter.

At the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the new name is a reflection of the company’s focus on building the metaverse.

“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” he said.

He further stated that the change would bring together all the different apps under the company and technologies under one new brand. However, the corporate structure and names of the apps —Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp—will remain the same.

The new blue infinity logo was unveiled yesterday at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

“I’m dedicating our energy to this — more than any other company in the world. If this is the future you want to see, I hope you’ll join us. The future is going to be beyond anything we can imagine,” he concluded in the letter.

