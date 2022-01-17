Estina farm orphans torn that parents won’t taste victory

Johannesburg – Ten years after the Vrede dairy farm project was conceptualized to uplift black farmers, Friday marked a bitter-sweet moment for the beneficiaries of the controversial project.

The Estina farm project in the Free State was, according to the evidence before the Zondo Commission, hijacked by the notorious Gupta family with the assistance of senior government officials.

On Friday, 65 beneficiaries of the Estina dairy farm had their moment of glory and celebrated when the premier of Free State, Sisi Ntombela, handed over the farm to them.

The project, which is now called the Vrede Integrated Farming Trust, will see beneficiaries reap the rewards as shareholders, where they will be in charge of 583 newly bought dairy and beef cattle, nine horses, cultivated pastured crops, maize, soya beans, and vegetables on the 2 094-hectare farms in the outskirts of the sleepy town of Vrede.

Speaking to Sunday World, Loliwe Ngwenya, who is the daughter of the slain farmer and a former beneficiary Philemon Ngwenya, said that she wished her father was still alive to witness the results of his fight, which he put together with

other beneficiaries.

Ngwenya’s father was murdered in 2018 and his lifeless body was found on his bed with stab wounds.

“My father was brutally murdered by unknown people at his farm, just a day after he had come back from the public protector with Meshack Ncongwane and Makhosini Dhlamini, where they had gone to lay a complaint about the corruption that had taken place on the Estina project.

“Even today, those who killed him are still not known. As his children, we will make sure that we represent him at this project and also guide other youngsters and the elders who are part of this initiative to the greatest heights. We need to preserve the

legacy of the departed beneficiaries, including my dad.”

Ernie Motaung’s mother also died within the 10-year wait to benefit from the project.

“My heart is broken that my mother Lizzy Motaung is no more. This project was close to her heart, and she wanted to fully participate in enriching the lives of many people in Vrede, Memel, and Villiers through this project. She passed on in 2017, and it breaks my heart that she died before she could see that her fight yielded results to the point where the farm was handed over to beneficiaries,” said Motaung.

Evidence emerged at the Zondo Commission that the Guptas laundered the R287-million from the project in a complex manner.

Former Free State agriculture and rural development head Peter Thabethe and Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma were last year arrested over the Estina saga.

The Gupta Leaks also provided evidence of how R30-million from the Estina dairy project was laundered through a series of bank accounts in the UAE to pay for the wedding that took place in 2013 – where a plane from India carrying guests landed at Waterkloof Air Force Base – causing a public outcry.

Another beneficiary, Makhosini Dhlamini, said:

“Greed cost us a lot and we have lost some of the beneficiaries who died with broken hearts, while Philemon was murdered in a cold-blooded manner. I am going to work hard with other trustees and beneficiaries to preserve the legacy of those who fought alongside us to build this project, and also to make sure that it doesn’t collapse.”

His peer, Meshack Ncongwane, said: “We put up a good fight to get to this point and we are grateful that we have achieved our goal, even though some of the people we had soldiered on with are no longer around.”

A devastated 23-year-old Tshepang Mokoena, who is the son of one of the deceased beneficiaries, said he was going to take over where his father left off.

“I am torn that my father is not here to witness this moment of triumph for what he fought for all his life. He died a broken man. I can say the issue of this farm was dragging and didn’t seem to head anywhere. His health started deteriorating because of that,” said Mokoena.

Ntombela said she was happy that 34% of the 65 verified beneficiaries were women.

“The 65 members of Vrede Integrated Farming Trust, who are 51% owners, are the legal rightful owners of the project.

The 49% will be open to strategic partner or partners to ensure the long-term sustainability of the project,” she said.

