Eskom to suspend loadshedding from 9pm tonight

Johannesburg- Power utility Eskom has announced that it has suspended power cuts from 21:00 tonight as generation units have returned to service.

Eskom issued a statement today, alerting South Africans that its seven generation units have returned to service.

Of the five generation units that tripped during the week in Tutuka and Medupi power stations, 2 have returned to service.

“Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their patience and understanding during the load shedding. While the supply has improved at this point, Eskom would like to request the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system is vulnerable and unpredictable,” reads the statement.

