Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight

By Anelisa Sibanda
Eskom

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended tonight at 10pm.

This comes after the reduction of load shedding to stage 2 on Thursday evening.

The power utility said that it expects to return nine generation units to service over the weekend.

“The low weekend demand will assist in replenishing emergency reserves. This together with reduced weekend demand will enable Eskom to suspend load shedding at 22:00 tonight.”

