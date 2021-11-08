Eskom pushes loadshedding up to stage 4 until Friday

Johannesburg – Eskom has said that it will be implementing stage 4 power cuts due to generation capacity shortages.

In a statement, the embattled South African electricity public utility, Eskom, warned South Africans that stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 1 pm on Monday through to 5am on Friday.

Stage 2 load shedding would then be implemented until further notice.

Eskom said that the increase in the rolling blackouts was necessary to curb the remaining emergency generation reserves after it was used extensively on Monday morning as it was not getting the reduction in demand as expected from stage two power cuts.

Eskom added that seven generation units had not returned to service as anticipated and that a unit at the Arnot power station had tripped on Monday morning, adding to the shortages.

“We remind customers that load shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system regardless of the stage of the load shedding,” the statement read.

Nompilo Zulu