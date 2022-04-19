E-edition
Subscribe
News

Eskom escalates blackouts to stage 4

By Anelisa Sibanda
Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Power utility Eskom has announced that load shedding has been escalated to stage 4 with  immediate effect. This follows as a result of failed generation units.

“Eskom has just been forced to implement Stage 4 load shedding at 07:20 following Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripping. A full statement will be published in due course,” said Eskom.

CEO Andre de Ruyter will hold a virtual media briefing where the management team will provide an update on the current system challenges.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes