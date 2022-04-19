Eskom escalates blackouts to stage 4

Power utility Eskom has announced that load shedding has been escalated to stage 4 with immediate effect. This follows as a result of failed generation units.

“Eskom has just been forced to implement Stage 4 load shedding at 07:20 following Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripping. A full statement will be published in due course,” said Eskom.

CEO Andre de Ruyter will hold a virtual media briefing where the management team will provide an update on the current system challenges.

