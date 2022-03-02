Eskom, Ekurhuleni trade blows over unpaid account

The City of Ekurhuleni has dismissed claims by Eskom that it has failed to pay for services. This after the power utility said in a statement on Wednesday that municipalities needed to pay for services.

Eskom cited Ekurhuleni as one of the municipalities around the country that had accumulated a massive bill totaling R544-million.

“On February 18, City of Tshwane paid R530-million of its bulk accounts, which total R1 074-billion which was due. The R544-million remains outstanding as Eskom expects the city to pay the due amount,” reads the statement.

Zweli Dlamin, the City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson, Dlamini denied that the city owed Eskom.

“The City believes Eskom’s statement misrepresents the truth, and it is profoundly unfortunate. On multiple occasions, [we have] disputed Eskom’s tendency to flout legislated financial practices,” said Dlamini.

“Eskom sold us electricity in January and gave us an invoice. By law, which is the Municipal Finance Management Act, we are supposed to pay them within 30 days.”

The city paid half of the bill on February 18, and because February had 28 days, its 30-day (payment deadline) was today (Wednesday), he said, promising that the city would settle the balance.

“Eskom took a posture of name and shame, which is uncalled for. Anyone will think we are a bad client,” added Dlamini.

But Daphne Mokwena, Eskom’s senior manager for customer services in Gauteng, said despite engagements with the city’s management and the request for the mayor to intervene, no payment had received.

But Dlamini dismissed Mokwena’s claim, saying the city had been working on settling the account. He shared that Ekurhuleni pays about R1-billion to Eskom every month and had been named Eskom’s well-paying client.

“The city is willing to cooperate with Eskom and other parties to settle the dispute amicably. The city has also sought legal advice should Eskom cut services as evidenced by the statement it issued.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author