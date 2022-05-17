Eskom down grades loadshedding to stage 3

Power utility Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 5pm until 10pm tonight.

On Monday, they had escalated it to stage 4, saying it lost units at its Arnot, Majuba, Hendrina and Kusile power stations, and two units at Lethabo since Friday night.

Stage 4 was meant to last until 10pm on Tuesday.

#Stage3 #loadshedding will take place tonight from 17:00 to 22:00. Eskom customers can download schedules from https://t.co/SQhZfdzlHR or on the MyEskom App Switch off all non-essential appliances to avoid a power surge when the power is restored. pic.twitter.com/qDZBFIbkKR — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 17, 2022

