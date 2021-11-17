Eskom boss announces stage 2 loadshedding from Wednesday until Saturday

Johannesburg- South African power supply utility, Eskom has warned citizens and businesses that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 2 pm today until Saturday morning.

This was revealed by Eskom’s CEO Andre de Ruyter, during an online media briefing.

Speaking to the media, Ruyter said, Eskom is rectifying design defects at Kusile and Medupi power stations as the utility has lost 5 generating units.

de Ruyter said Eskom is currently using diesel extensively to meet demand as high levels of consumption continue to puts pressure on the system.

“Over the weekend we intend to take out seven units at a number of power stations to address some of these known faults as a part of our maintenance, we don’t expect this maintenance program per se to cause load shedding because demand over the weekend is typically significantly lower, but of course if we have further breakdowns the risk will remain” he said.

He further said they hope to return after the weekend with replenished dams levels and also diesel levels being restored.

Media briefing: Eskom update on current system challenges https://t.co/KtADB8GBQv — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 17, 2021

