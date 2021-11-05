VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Eskom announces Stage 2 Loadshedding will be implemented again

By Sunday World
Eskom head office reception at the MegaWatt Park in Sunninghill Sandton. Picture:Freddy Mavunda.

Johannesburg- Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage Two load shedding from  Friday.

Over the past four weeks, load shedding has been implemented on at least four different occasions – including an escalation to Stage Four load shedding – with the power utility battling severe constraints on the system.

The power utility said the latest rolling blackouts were caused by different issues at its power stations.

“A unit at Lethabo and Majuba were delayed in returning to service. A unit at Tutuka tripped. Three Kendal units were taken off and it is anticipated that the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down. The conveyor belts supplying these units are currently not running due to a power fault. No coal is reaching the station at this point,” the entity said.

Eskom said the load shedding would last into the weekend.

“We unfortunately do expect the load shedding stage to escalate into the weekend but this can only be confirmed once we have a better understanding of  these problems and when it is likely to be resolved.”

– SAnews.gov.za

