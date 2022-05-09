Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding from 5pm tonight

Eskom announced on Monday afternoon that it would implement stage 2 load shedding from 5pm until 10pm tonight.

The power utility had warned earlier today that it may implement load shedding at short notice if they experienced any more challenges.

Said Eskom earlier on Monday: “While the power system has recovered sufficiently to fully meet the demand during the day, Eskom would like to caution the public that load shedding might be required at short notice during the evening peaks, should there be further breakdowns in current available capacity.”

Eskom also said that they expect to return to service two generation units before evening to increase its capacity and assist with the evening peak.

“Should any of these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of load shedding at short notice. The return to service of a generation unit each at Matimba and Lethabo, as well as two units each at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power stations, have been delayed, increasing the evening peak constraints,” said Eskom.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author