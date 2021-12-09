Zozibini Tunzi remembers her moment of glory

Johannesburg- Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has remembered her moment of being crowned Miss Universe, as she wrote a heart-felt message for her biggest milestone.

The gorgeous Tunzi celebrated the 2nd year of her crowning anniversary, where she said she cannot believe that has been 2 years already and is reminded of her purpose.

“I’ve always known from a very young age that I wanted my life to count for something special that would be meaningful not only to/for myself but for others as well. I wanted to make a contribution, even if just a small fraction to the Universe. My heart swells with gratitude and pride whenever people from different spheres of life tell me that this win moved or touched their lives in some way because that is exactly what I hoped it would do,” she wrote on her Instagram.

She further said that she is so happy and humbled to form a part of a much needed magical shift in beauty, society and culture. “A lot of work still needs to be done but I want to take a moment to thank those who came before us, those who are with us and the future generation for all the work that they have done and will continue to do in breaking these barriers and entering spaces that were not available to us before. We belong in every space we imagine ourselves in. Claim it,” she added.

Zozibini was crowned as Miss Universe in 2019 and she had the longest reign as Miss Universe in history as she had 525 days in her office.

“Thank you all for being by my side all of 525 days (yes I counted🤣). Your continued love and support means the world to me. I cannot wait to write new chapters and open more doors with you all by my side still,” she concluded.

