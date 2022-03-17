Y’s ‘afambeni’ star, Khutso Theledi, makes major move to Metro FM

Khutso Theledi from Y (previously YFM) is making big moves.

Come April 1, Theledi will be calling the shots as the new host of Metro FM’s breakfast show from 5am to 9am.

This after the radio station released its new line-up for 2022-23 on Thursday. The station announced that Theledi will be joined by Moeti “Moflava” Tsiki.

It also shared that Mpumi Mlambo will mesmerise the listeners during the graveyard hours between 2am-5am as the host of a new show called Hustlers Fix.

Adored radio veteran Lerato “LKG” Kganyago retains her weekday midday slot which she will now present jointly with Idols SA presenter Tebogo “Pro Verb” Thekisho. Their show will be called the Midday Link Up with LKG and Pro Verb.

Listeners will be delighted to know that Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe is back to entertain in the new afternoon drive show called The Touchdown, from 3pm-6pm, while sports presenter Morena Mothupi will join the team for a sports segment.

Mpho “Mo G” Madise moves to the 9pm to midnight slot weekdays to calm the nerves down with his Let’s talk about it show.

On Fridays and Saturday between 10pm and midnight, Ryan “Ryan the DJ” Nair will take over with his The Urban Beat, while DJ Sabby retains his turf on the METRO FM Top30 on Saturdays between 9am and midday.

The radio station also introduced a new weekend midday show called The Encore, which will be presented by Kyeezi and Ms Cosmo between 12pm and 3pm. Siphesihle “Sphe” Ngwenya and Lebohang “DJ Naves” Naves will bring the Kings of The Weekend on Saturdays.

METRO FM Lounge will also be making a comeback with Marian Lartey every Sunday.

Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said the station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward.

“This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to both listeners, clients, and strategic stakeholders,” said Nhlengethwa.

“We remain committed to delivering exceptional content with a focus on creativity and cementing our leadership position in the market. The new line-up reflects why we are South Africa’s coolest radio station, and speaks to the greater heights the Metro FM brand is climbing to. At 5.4-million listeners, we are not done.”

