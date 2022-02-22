REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

YouTubers Stephanie, Hungani Ndlovu take it up a notch

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Stephanie & Hungani Ndlovu Instagram

YouTube’s sizzling-hot couple Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu of The Ndlovu’s Uncut have announced that they will star in their own film.

Titled Love Locked, the film is produced by their production company, The Ndlovu’s Uncut Productions.

Stephanie broke the news on her social media account and shared how proud she was to have been involved as both an actor and producer of the film.

“So excited to have been part of this amazing project as both an actor and production company,” she wrote.
“Working with such a talented bunch of souls is so rewarding. Can’t wait to see all that this love project will bring our way.” 

Also Read: Stephanie praises hubby Hungani Ndlovu for his work with Matrixmen

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes