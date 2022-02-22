YouTubers Stephanie, Hungani Ndlovu take it up a notch

YouTube’s sizzling-hot couple Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu of The Ndlovu’s Uncut have announced that they will star in their own film.

Titled Love Locked, the film is produced by their production company, The Ndlovu’s Uncut Productions.

Stephanie broke the news on her social media account and shared how proud she was to have been involved as both an actor and producer of the film.

“So excited to have been part of this amazing project as both an actor and production company,” she wrote.

“Working with such a talented bunch of souls is so rewarding. Can’t wait to see all that this love project will bring our way.”

