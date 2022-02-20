Where are the shares? Ka Ncube asks ex-wife as divorce gets messy

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube is fuming after he realized that his ex-wife’s shares, he wanted to claim from a wine company as part of the division of their estate “do not exist”.

Ka Ncube and Palesa Mboweni who walked down the aisle in a low-key wedding in 2015, divorced after eight months of their marriage.

The two who were married in community of property were ordered by the Pretoria High Court, which heard their divorce case and granted them a divorce decree, to divide and equally share their estate.

The court ordered the former Generations thespian to pay the businesswoman spousal maintenance and legal fees and R200 000 as an equal share of their Dube house in Soweto, which he owned before tying the knot with her.

After defaulting on payments, Mboweni’s lawyer Terrance Baloyi, wrote letters of demand to the legendary actor’s lawyers and threatened to attach and sell the house in which he lives with his new wife Pearl Mbewe Ka Ncube.

The division of their estate took a dramatic twist last week when Ka Ncube wrote a letter to uniWines Holding in which Mboweni apparently claimed to be a shareholder and wanted to lay his hands on 50% of her shares. But when the company told him that Mboweni was not a shareholder in the company, Ka Ncube saw red and threatened to rescind the court order which instructed him to pay Mboweni the R200 000 as an equal share from their marital pad.

The letter, which we have seen, reads in part: “My ex-wife had indicated to me that she owns a wine brand to what I have since discovered to possibly could have been a lie, she told me that she owns the brand Palesa Wines. I have shared your details with my lawyer in terms of us seeking clarity on the truth regarding my ex-wife’s affairs and business interests as I was married to her in community of property, and I’m therefore entitled to 50% of anything that she would also have owned at the time.”

Ferdinand Appel, uniWines Holding Managing Director, wrote back to Ka Ncube and distanced the company from Mboweni’s alleged claims.

“Ms Palesa Mboweni has no affiliation with uniWines Holdings or the Palesa Brand. Ms. Palesa Mboweni is not the owner of the Palesa brand. Ms. Palesa Mboweni is not contractually bound in any way to act as an Ambassador on behalf of Palesa brand. The Palesa brand is registered in the name of uniWines Holding (Pty) Ltd since 2011/06/13,” reads the letter.

Defending Mboweni, Baloyi said Ka Ncube couldn’t lay a claim on the shares because they did not belong to their joint estate.

“Our client believes that If he was a supporting husband who cares about her, he would have known what business is on her name and which ones aren’t,” he said.

He said there would be no court that would rescind the order based on the reasons the actor had advanced. He also said Ka Ncube should be grateful that Mboweni reduced the share of her house from R200 00 to R100 000 and pay her

“Our client was willing to accept such reduction, just as sign of not being greedy or rather clear indication that she meant no harm or hurt. Court Order it is what it is, must be complied with. Our client had always been so understanding and patient despite that her ex-husband remains in default since 2017,” he said.

Ka Ncube said he was consulting with his lawyers to rescind the order or force Mboweni to disclose the shares.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author