REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Viewers want Somgaga back on Idols

By Nompilo Zulu
Somizi

Johannesburg- Idols SA viewers are still struggling to accept Somizi Mhlongo’s departure from the show.

Somizi departed from the competition as a judge about a month ago.

This follows abuse allegations made against him by his disgruntled husband, Mohale Motaung.

His last appearance was on 22 August.

His followers have since been contesting the decision.

 

Somizi’s fans and followers continue to bring up his name on Idols posts, saying the show is not the same without him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Idols South Africa (@idolssa)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.