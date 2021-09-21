Viewers want Somgaga back on Idols

Johannesburg- Idols SA viewers are still struggling to accept Somizi Mhlongo’s departure from the show.

Somizi departed from the competition as a judge about a month ago.

This follows abuse allegations made against him by his disgruntled husband, Mohale Motaung.

His last appearance was on 22 August.

His followers have since been contesting the decision.

#Somizi

Seriously #idolssa if you were able to forgive Gareth for calling us black people monkeys (and saw it for yourselves on Twitter) surely you can forgive Somgaga for something that has not been proven and is still on the rocks. Stop being so unfair and #BRINGBACKSOMGAGA pic.twitter.com/QBGkoAbWH9 — Dr Nikho Nomadwayi (@DrNikho) September 19, 2021

Let's just admit that the show ain't the same without Somgaga#Somizi #idolssa pic.twitter.com/uTcKMG3jAt — Lawd Denzel (@denzelkarupa) September 19, 2021

Somizi’s fans and followers continue to bring up his name on Idols posts, saying the show is not the same without him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idols South Africa (@idolssa)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu