Tweeps react to Babes Wodumo’s video as she insults her mother in-law

Johannesburg- A trending video of Gqom Queen and dancer Babes Wodumo has tweeps shattered as they believe it is ruining things for her career and future.

In a live video on Instagram last night, Babes Wodumo, was heard insulting her mother-in-law, Mampintsha’s mother.

The Wololo hitmaker alleged that her mother-in-law gave birth to Mampintsha and left him after 3 days on the trending video.

“I do not want my child to take that woman’s character,” she said.

Kodwa u Babes Wodumo isbindi esingaka usithathaphi😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WNHVUxDW03 — Balondiwe🌸 (@Londi__we) December 9, 2021

Tweeps shared their frustrations about Babes Wodumo:

Twitter will laugh at everything

This Babes Wodumo thing isn’t it, angeke uthuke ur mom in law kanje, asoze — Mthoko (@mtn_82) December 9, 2021

Babes Wodumo is broken inside guys, emotionally and mentally 🥺 Everytime I see her lives and even on that reality show of theirs, I can see the pain and hurt and she has given in. She's broken and she doesn't even care anymore. Useyaphila nje ngoba kyaphilwa emhlabeni ☹️💔 — Minnie Maphanga 🌞 (@J_Chai_Maphanga) December 9, 2021

Babes Wodumo is such a sad story, nothing she does is funny to me 🤷🏿‍♀️ — multifaceted woman (@faisawho) December 9, 2021

Wait so babes wodumo has reached a point where the only prayer she knows is “God bless our food”😂♥️♥️love her i ghost 😂 — Mfana kagogo🕯 (@BhejNgema) December 9, 2021

AS SOON AS BABES WODUMO ON THAT VIDEO SAID " NGOWASE LAMONTI MINA " I KNEW SHE WAS ABOUT TO INSULT SOMEONE. IT'S A KZN THING 😂😂😂😂 — MONDE NDLOVU (@Skati_guru) December 9, 2021

Babes Wodumo behaves exactly like uMaka Mapintsha. It’s true that we marry the qualities we see from our Moms. uToxic on Toxic 😂🤣. Bayabhaxulana oxamu 🦎 — uBhut’ Bae’ker (@uNhlaka_) December 9, 2021

Babes wodumo was suppose to be the next big thing.

At some point her life was very good. Life will come at you very fast bro💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/yH9X9lCDK9 — Fanny-ZN 🇿🇦 (@fanny_miz) December 9, 2021

Watch a video of Mampintsha’s mother saying Babes Wodumo cannot rule her:

But mampitsha's mom started with babes wodumo, pic.twitter.com/8Ipry7tePS — ㄥ乇乇 (@LeeCore_) December 9, 2021

