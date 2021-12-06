VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Tweeps not ready to ‘cancel’ Mac G’s Podcast and Chill just yet

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mac G

Johannesburg – South Africa’s most famous podcast series, Podcast and Chill with Mac G has left many South Africans divided on social media, with some saying it should be cancelled, and others expressing that they are not ready to ‘cancel’ the series.

This comes shortly after many people have expressed that the show should indeed be canceled based on what guests have gone there and shared with the world.

Mac G and his co host hit back in a video on YouTube after some tweeps felt the show needed to be cancelled.

Also read: Mac G’s attorney sends Amanda du Pont letter of cease and desist, asks for a sit down

Take a look at how some tweeps have reacted below: 

Watch the video Mac G posted on Monday below: 

