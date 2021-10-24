Thuso Motaung set to release debut gospel album

Johannesburg – Veteran radio personality Thuso Motaung has set foot in studio in preparation to release his debut gospel album.

The Makgulong A Matala and Jwale Ke Nako presenter on Lesedi FM said he was working on Melaetsa Ya Thuso to celebrate and endorse his contribution to the gospel music space before he drops the mic.

Motaung yesterday bagged an honorary Trailblazer Award at the Ingoma Awards for his effortless contribution in the gospel space and talent in writing songs for gospel artists.

He received the plaque amongst Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Bishop ND Nhlapo and Pastor Strike Manganyi.

“I felt so humbled when I received a call from the organisers of the event to tell me that I have been selected to receive a trailblazer award, it is because I have been playing gospel on the show and they were thanking me for growing gospel music.

I also acknowledge that I have contributed directly to the art of gospel by writing songs for some artists,” said Motaung.

He has written songs for Rebecca Malope, International Pentecostal Church Choir (IPCC) and Sammy Malete amongst more artists that he is still grooming in the gospel music space and feels it is now time to sing what he writes.

“The award also validated my idea that it is time to release my own piece of work that I have been working on, I will probably release it next year because I am currently busy writing the songs that will be featured in the album,” said Motaung.

The 14-track album will feature Thuso O Nketsang choir and the artist promises unique work that will uplift spirits.

He said the gospel space needed to express their writing talent and avoid singing the same old traditional song in many different ways – and sometimes changing the lyrics to an original composition.

“I personally love gospel music and it is honestly the biggest music genre in this country, but it is still a challenge that artists want to forever sing the same old song.

I would like to motivate our artists to show off their pen-to-paper talent then our gospel genre will reach greater heights,” said Motaung.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo