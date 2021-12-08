VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

This is why Thuli Phongolo wants to remain single

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Thuli Phongolo

Johannesburg- Thuli Phongolo has recently revealed on social media why she would like to remain a single woman.

Although there have been some rumours about the actress and DJ’s relationship status, she still remains certain that she is indeed single.

“Yhu hayi, let me just remain single yeva! I can’t work so hard, get exhausted and still go home to deal with a circus. What in the clownology is thaaaart!? I’ve failed this course!” she wrote.

Tweeps commented on her Twitter post and some mentioned that Thuli is always emphasizing the fact that she is single in most of her posts.

Thuli and DJ Maphorisa recently sparked dating rumours after a video of them looking intimate at a gig went viral on social media.

This is what tweeps had to say about Thuli’s reason for wanting to remain single.

