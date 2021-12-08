This is why Thuli Phongolo wants to remain single

Johannesburg- Thuli Phongolo has recently revealed on social media why she would like to remain a single woman.

Although there have been some rumours about the actress and DJ’s relationship status, she still remains certain that she is indeed single.

“Yhu hayi, let me just remain single yeva! I can’t work so hard, get exhausted and still go home to deal with a circus. What in the clownology is thaaaart!? I’ve failed this course!” she wrote.

Yhu hayi, let me just remain single yeva! I can’t work so hard, get exhausted and still go home to deal with a circus. What in the clownology is thaaaart!? I’ve failed this course! 😂 — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) December 7, 2021

Tweeps commented on her Twitter post and some mentioned that Thuli is always emphasizing the fact that she is single in most of her posts.

Thuli and DJ Maphorisa recently sparked dating rumours after a video of them looking intimate at a gig went viral on social media.

This is what tweeps had to say about Thuli’s reason for wanting to remain single.

Everytime you tweet is always about you being single … Don't you wanna share information with MacG — MtshweniBlack (@MtsweniBlack) December 7, 2021

Can you visit MacG, i wanna see something. pic.twitter.com/0EWdBIjLje — Bongane Ray J 🇿🇦 (@Abuti__Ray) December 7, 2021

Stop being so defeated – such a middle class thing to do. Get back in the game – fight pic.twitter.com/rSa7PWkGoD — PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) December 7, 2021

Idrama engakha Thuli. Since ukufasa indoda iduku kwaba yiCircus?.. Niyadelela shame🤨 — Prophet TMC 🕊️ (@TMCrazzzy) December 8, 2021

You are a strong independent black woman, you dont need a man to be happy 😅 — Admiral Durov Iscariot (@CYnens) December 8, 2021

Ah!!! You're single kanti — @master J (@JusticeNtshang1) December 8, 2021

