News

Thembisa Mdoda hospitalised, says she is not doing well

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Thembisa Mdoda posted a recent pic captioned bare and that she looks like this post-partum. Kante, when was she pregnant? Did Shwa sleep under a rock Image: Thembisa Mdoda.

Johannesburg – Actress and Presenter Thembisa Mdoda told her fans through her Instagram story yesterday that she was in the hospital and was not doing well.

She did not reveal what she had been admitted for, but reminded everyone to stay safe and that it was a heavy day.

She also posted a tribute to Shona Ferguson, who was laid to rest at a private ceremony yesterday.

“He believed in all of us and showed it too. What do we do with all this heartache,” asked Mdoda.

Thembisa is the sister of the popular radio host, Anele Mdoda.

