‘The Wife’ telenovela creators called out for being fat phobic

By Mbalenhle Zuma
The Wife Season Three Gaisang Noge Photo Supplied

The creators of The Wife have once again come under fire for choosing a rather skinny Zandile, compared to the original book’s chubby character.

The announcement on Wednesday that Gaisang Noge will play Zandile The Resolute has been heavily criticised on social media platforms, especially by plus-sized women followers of the telenovela, who feel that Noge’s casting was biased.

In Dudu Busani’s book, which inspired the storyline, Naledi is a chubby lady who wears a size 42.

Fans had their own expectations, some sharing that Tik-Toker Paballo Kgware would have been a better choice. Kgware once shared a video of her and Kwenzo Ngcobo, who plays Qhawe, which viewers thought was a hint of her being cast for the role.

But it was not to be.

Comedian Lesego Thlabi voiced her strong reservations on Twitter. “I’m wondering why fat women in this industry barely get leading love roles, they’d go in the opposite direction than the book, when they could’ve used this to really do something quite groundbreaking considering how they do sex scenes.”

Social media user Sis Lungy said big women hardly get lead roles, unless they were the butt of all jokes. “They don’t get to be pursued or to be the romantic interest. Plus-size erasure is real, that’s why we have men thinking that we’re only good for sex, or as winter warmers and not as lovers,” she wrote, concluding that the entertainment industry needs to do better.

This is what other fans had to say:

