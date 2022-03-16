‘The Wife’ telenovela creators called out for being fat phobic

The creators of The Wife have once again come under fire for choosing a rather skinny Zandile, compared to the original book’s chubby character.

The announcement on Wednesday that Gaisang Noge will play Zandile The Resolute has been heavily criticised on social media platforms, especially by plus-sized women followers of the telenovela, who feel that Noge’s casting was biased.

In Dudu Busani’s book, which inspired the storyline, Naledi is a chubby lady who wears a size 42.

Fans had their own expectations, some sharing that Tik-Toker Paballo Kgware would have been a better choice. Kgware once shared a video of her and Kwenzo Ngcobo, who plays Qhawe, which viewers thought was a hint of her being cast for the role.

But it was not to be.

Comedian Lesego Thlabi voiced her strong reservations on Twitter. “I’m wondering why fat women in this industry barely get leading love roles, they’d go in the opposite direction than the book, when they could’ve used this to really do something quite groundbreaking considering how they do sex scenes.”

Social media user Sis Lungy said big women hardly get lead roles, unless they were the butt of all jokes. “They don’t get to be pursued or to be the romantic interest. Plus-size erasure is real, that’s why we have men thinking that we’re only good for sex, or as winter warmers and not as lovers,” she wrote, concluding that the entertainment industry needs to do better.

This is what other fans had to say:

Guys when was the last time your show trended for it being nice?. Stop making yourselves look foolish and incompetent. Recast that Naledi for the viewers sake. Get Pretty from #GomoraMzanzi or someone unknown at least but stop sinking the show on purpose. #TheWifeShowmax https://t.co/1NsA4bfESv — ThembaTheGhosts Wives Association (@Ren1462000344) March 16, 2022

"Naledi is not like the one described in the book" Atleast now yall see what we mean when we talk about pretty privilege and light skinned privilege when it comes to this industry. Casting Directors don't go for talent anymore, they go for looks and social media followers 🙂 — Mphowabadimo's Doek (@MpiloKhumalo_) March 16, 2022

Naledi's size shaped the book. Showed us that a plus size lady can be loved and shown off. Qhawe worshiped her body. Alot of scenes from the book were created around her body and brought a positive outlook on women with big bodies. What are they gna show us??? #TheWifeShowmax — Ntethelelo Khathide (@Iam_Teya_R) March 16, 2022

The Naledi I Expected 🥺 But uInspired by keerh😭#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/SJnHgXQEBQ — Jayne N Mashalane🥰🥺 (@JayneeM6) March 16, 2022

How did Naledi go from this to this? 🤭 #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/XsycuLyBVF — mamncane (@Kim_Khandashisa) March 16, 2022

Readers aren’t pissed for nothing. Naledi being chubby was a central theme in the book and, served as representation for the bigger girls. Casting someone smaller is hurtful and indicative of the smaller is better beauty standard that persists in media #TheWifeShowmax — Lethabo (@lethabo_sekwele) March 16, 2022

That's the Naledi we know a plus size who wears size 40/42. Showmax done did Dudu dirty and robbed us…mna am mad vele! pic.twitter.com/PuPFdxsEcX — MsGugstar (@MsGugstar) March 16, 2022

