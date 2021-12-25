The biggest celebrity breakups that happened in 2021

Johannesburg- Falling in love is nice and all but if push comes to shove people end up breaking up.

Some of these breakups can sometimes be very messy, and for celebrities everything is public.

Here is a list of the biggest celebrity breakups that shocked us all in 2021.

Somizi and Mohale

Earlier this year, rumours started circulating that the two had separated. Both parties confirmed the rumours, and they had a very messy public separation.

The separation came as a shock as fans. Their romance was very public. Somizi and Mohale got married in a lavish ceremony in Johannesburg on 28 September 2019.

Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani

Simphiwe came into a solid relationship with Chinyani last year in August, after spending almost three years without being in a relationship following the murder of her late husband Dumisani Masilela in 2017.

Things however didn’t work out and Simphiwe announced the news of their break up on social media.

Brenda Mhlongo and Edmund

Imbewu actress Brenda Mhlongo separated from her husband of 23 years, Edmund. Brenda and her husband Edmund had been separated for a year when the rumours of their separation started circulating in April.

Edmund was said to have had gone and married his side chick without Brenda knowing.

Winnie Mashaba and her husband

Gospel star and TV Host Winnie Mashaba reportedly called it quits with her husband of 16 years.

Winnie allegedly also dropped Makgopa from her management team and is now being managed by Tswako Music and Projects, which is owned by Makgopa’s nephew Khaitjadi.

Liteboho Molise and Thabo Twala

Muvhango actress Liteboho Molise called of her polygamous marriage to her tycoon husband, Thabo Twala. Molise is well known for portraying Tebogo on the multilingual SABC 2 show, has broken up with Twala and the two have been living separately for three years.

Sunday World

Author