Stats reveal The Braai Show viewers preferred AKA over Cassper

Johannesburg – The latest Braai Show viewership statistics has got tweeps talking.

Entertainment commentator Kgopolo Mphela, tweeted The Braai Show views statistics, comparing South African rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest.

Kgopolo posted statistics on Twitter confirming that Cassper may have done better than his rival, AKA.

Cassper’s debut drew in over 2,2 million views while AKA’s season (in November 2020) pulled 2,88 million views.

The tweet fueled a controversy, as to why he is comparing a debut episode to an entire season.

Cassper announced his deployment to host The Braai Show over an Instagram post earlier this year.

The duo is known for their unending ‘beef’.

While most of his followers were happy for and congratulated him, others marked this as yet another episode of the ‘beef’.

The debut aired on 8 September.

As expected, there was a clash between Cassper’s and AKA’s fans.

Take a look at what some of them had to say on Twitter below:

“Cassper is really killing on The Braai Show… It's a done deal. What a run” Nota gives props to Mufasa on the new TV show♥️💯🤩🇿🇦 #TheBraaiShowWithCass pic.twitter.com/vMj3ZHmfhi — SA Hip Hop Experts (@SAHHExperts) September 8, 2021

Can AKA get that AKATv working again and continue with the Braai show — Lepantsula (@thekelo_Teekay) September 9, 2021

I am just going to camp here for the comments. I don't think this was expected by many — Boitumelo L (@Tumi_MrsL) September 14, 2021

The problem is people always wanting to reduce AKA to someone without impact or with lessor impact than Cass*er in everything but we saw what happened with the vodka wars — Prophetess (@Mukanya0101) September 14, 2021

Nompilo Zulu