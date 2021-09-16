REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Stats reveal The Braai Show viewers preferred AKA over Cassper

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – The latest Braai Show viewership statistics has got tweeps talking.

Entertainment commentator Kgopolo Mphela, tweeted The Braai Show views statistics, comparing South African rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest.

Kgopolo posted statistics on Twitter confirming that Cassper may have done better than his rival, AKA.

Cassper’s debut drew in over 2,2 million views while AKA’s season (in November 2020) pulled 2,88 million views.

The tweet fueled a controversy, as to why he is comparing a debut episode to an entire season.

Cassper announced his deployment to host The Braai Show over an Instagram post earlier this year.

The duo is known for their unending ‘beef’.

While most of his followers were happy for and congratulated him, others marked this as yet another episode of the ‘beef’.

The debut aired on 8 September.

As expected, there was a clash between Cassper’s and AKA’s fans.

Take a look at what some of them had to say on Twitter below: 

 

 

