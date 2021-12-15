Somizi rubbishes ‘sexual favour’ allegations

Johannesburg- Former Idols SA judge, Somizi Mhlongo, has come under fire after a TikTok user, @aliboy_official posted a video detailing what allegedly transpired between him and Somizi.

In the video, the user, @aliboy_official who is the company owner of Ab Sound and Ab Sound Modelling, shares how Somizi wanted ‘sexual favours’ from him in return for being one of the judges on the panel for his modelling shows.

In the video, @aliboy_official shared that the reason why posted the video is that he is replying to the video that Somizi had posted about him and his company.

Somizi took to Instagram to debunk a poster promoting the modeling show and in the post, he said that his team knows ‘nothing about this booking.

@aliboy_official states in his video that Somizi got angry because he wants him to sleep with him in exchange for what he wanted.

“I’ve got a lot of voice notes that you can listen to but I will just attest to one in the video. I am here because I want to defend my brand.”

Sunday World reached out to Somizi to get his side of the story and he shared screenshots of the conversations he had with @aliboy_official with Sunday World.

In the screenshots, Somizi is on a promotional poster for the AB Sound JHB competition and he asked Ali Boy to take down the poster with his face because he has not paid him.

Somizi responded to the claims that he wanted to sleep with Ali Boy and told Sunday World that he did want to have a relationship with @aliboy_official, but the sexual favours had nothing to do with the fake promo poster.

“I’ve known this guy for some time and this started happening about 6 months ago and I let it slide but as soon as I was tagged by someone on Twitter asking me about the gig I then approached Ali Boy,” Somizi said.

“I asked him not to use my photo on his poster because my management knows nothing about the gig and I had been getting a lot of questions about the gig. When I posted the video on my social media to say I know nothing about it, he then retaliated with that video on social media,” said Somizi.

