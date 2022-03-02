Siyabonga Radebe sure to improve viewer experience on ‘Uzalo’

Actor and comedian Siyabonga Radebe, one of the many new faces joining the SABC1 telenovela Uzalo for its brand new season, has been cast as a thug because of similar roles he’s played before.

This time Radebe takes on the character of Vikizitha Magwaza, a charming but lethal criminal with his eyes fixed on Nkunzi’s throne.

“Viki is your regular township thug, which is the type of role that I have been made to play in many different shows since the beginning of my career. I guess they figured I am experienced in playing that kind of character.”

After being away from Durban for a long spell, Radebe believes he will gradually adapt to change. Radebe explained: “I find myself in Durban, a province I have not been part of since my early twenties.

“Most of the actors I know are people I went to varsity with, so I am guessing with time I will find my place.”

Pepsi Pokane of Stained Glass said the production house is excited about the changes that Uzalo fans will experience.

Pokane shared: “The production team promises a season of high-stakes drama, riveting storylines, creativity, and skillful production.

“We have several new faces joining the show, and it is a great pleasure to work with this impressive talent. We are confident that our viewers are eager to continue experiencing authentic stories that represent their everyday realities in a way that resonates with them.”

Other new characters include Thembi Nyandeni, Omuhle Gela, Ronald Mkhwanazi, Thabisile Zikhali, Sthembile Mhlongo, Hope Mbhele, and Sandile Mfusi.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author