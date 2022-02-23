Singer Toya DeLazy celebrates wife’s pregnancy

London-based South African singer, Toya DeLazy( Latoya Buthelezi) and her wife Alison “Ally” Chaig are expecting a baby.

Toya shared the exciting news of their pregnancy on social media, where she expressed how grateful she was for her bundle of joy.

Toya and Ally tied the knot late last year in an intimate celebration, which is still to be celebrated sometime this year.

The pair have been together for 10 years and while Toya lived between SA and the UK for a while in their relationship, she’s now based in the UK.

“Guide us universe, as we walk into this next chapter of our lives. Thank you for choosing us to bring forth this beautiful life force. We know it’s an incredible gift and miracle.”

“I love you my gorgeous @alissonchaig doing this with you is one of the most incredible experience, I couldn’t have chosen a better soul to build umuzi kamama. Here’s to the part called Motherhood,” she wrote.

