VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Is Unathi Nkayi the saviour?

By Coceka Magubeni
Unathi Nkayi.

Johannesburg- Unathi Nkayi, are you the saviour of everything that’s righteous?

Even cancelling your friendship with Somizi Mhlongo?

Or is it an act like those tears you shed on the reality music show Idols SA?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.