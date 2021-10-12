REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Shwashwi: Is DJ Maphorisa really dating Thuli?

By Coceka Magubeni
Thuli Phongolo

Johannesburg- There are possibilities that there is a new relationship in the world of celebrities.

No one saw it coming but the Twitter detectives have been hard at work and came back with what looks like concrete evidence on Dj Maphorisa and former Generations The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo.

Even though the pair have not publicly declared that they are in a relationship, videos of them cozied up are trending on the socials.

Thuli has since responded, saying they are not together.

Watch the trending video of the pair hugging and holding hands below:

 

 

For The Latest Shwashwi news from Sunday World, click here. 

