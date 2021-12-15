Shudufhadzo is flying the South African flag high at Miss World

Johannesburg- Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida continues to fly the South African flag high at the Miss World beauty pageant.

The children’s book author, mental health activist and international relations honours graduate, took to Instagram to update the country on her Miss World journey as she shined bright at the annual Miss World charity gala.

“Last night during the annual Miss World charity gala I had the honour of presenting my Beauty with a Purpose Project as part of the Top 10 projects chosen. My heart is filled with so much gratitude as you know that the work we have done together has been the main focus and purpose of my reign as Miss South Africa and to be able to share this with people on the other side of the World has been an absolute highlight of my journey here so far. I pledge here that the work we have started will continue,” she wrote.

@abigailmusida – you are so amazing babe. Intelligent and with a huge heart . 🤎 SOUTH AFRICA – Shudufhadzo MUSIDA -Beauty with a Purpose – Miss World 2021 https://t.co/7nSiN1F1kq via @YouTube — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 13, 2021

Last night during the annual Miss World charity gala I had the honour of presenting my Beauty with a Purpose Project as part of the Top 10 projects chosen.🤍 pic.twitter.com/uHTbCXx0vR — Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) December 14, 2021

GUYS !!!! SHUDU MADE THE TOP TEN FOR BEAUTY WITH A PURPOSE AT MISS WORLD. SHE IS SO HAPPY. I’M SO PROUD !!! HER ADVOCACY ON BULLYING AND HOW IT DIRECTLY IMPACTS MENTAL STATE IS THE HILL SHE WILL DANCE ON !!! YOU ARE DOING GREAT SWEETY !!!! @Official_MissSA YES IM SHOUTING ! pic.twitter.com/wP5MfgSEuD — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) December 13, 2021

i really hope Shudu does really well so that the focus can rightfully be on her, she deserves so so much more than what she’s currently receiving. she’s the one sun international should be pushing, heavy — Mpumz Ngwenya (@MpumzNgwenya) December 14, 2021

The competition will be live on the @missworld stage on the 17th of December for the 70th Miss World competition at 1 AM.

