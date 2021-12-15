REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shudufhadzo is flying the South African flag high at Miss World

By Coceka Magubeni
Johannesburg- Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida continues to fly the South African flag high at the Miss World beauty pageant.

The children’s book author, mental health activist and international relations honours graduate, took to Instagram to update the country on her Miss World journey as she shined bright at the annual Miss World charity gala.

“Last night during the annual Miss World charity gala I had the honour of presenting my Beauty with a Purpose Project as part of the Top 10 projects chosen. My heart is filled with so much gratitude as you know that the work we have done together has been the main focus and purpose of my reign as Miss South Africa and to be able to share this with people on the other side of the World has been an absolute highlight of my journey here so far. I pledge here that the work we have started will continue,” she wrote.

 

The competition will be live on the @missworld stage on the 17th of December for the 70th Miss World competition at 1 AM.

