Sello Maake Ka Ncube regrets meeting his ex-wife

Sello Maake Ka Ncube has very few regrets, the veteran actor has said, adding that one that weighs heavily on his shoulders is his ex-wife Palesa Mboweni.

Ka Ncube and Mboweni walked down the aisle in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2015. The couple later divorced after eight months of marriage bliss. The couple, who was married in community of property, was ordered by the Pretoria High Court to divide and equally share their estate.

Ka Ncube has shared that he cannot believe that he was married to a con artist, saying expressing himself does not mean he wants to bash her.

“I want the truth to be known and maybe I can help the young men who may fall victim to women similar to my ex-wife,” he wrote on his social media account.

“For the record, I must categorically and unequivocally state that I don’t think all women behave or do things that my ex-wife did to me.”

He further warned people to first conduct a character assessment before committing to a romantic relationship, accusing his ex-wife of attempting to change her children’s surnames to his without him knowing.

Ka Ncube said: “Men need to stop suffering in silence. We need to fight for what is right without physical violence. I pray that the law will hear my plea as I’m gunning to have my marriage to this woman annulled. I want nothing to do with her, and seeing that I can’t wish her away, I can at least attempt to have her legally removed from any affiliation with me.”

See the full post here:

Also Read: Where are the shares? Ka Ncube asks ex-wife as divorce gets messy

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author