RHOJ reality star Naledi Willers has passed away

Johannesburg- Real Housewives of Johannesburg season one reality star Naledi Willers has passed on after a long battle with cancer.

Real housewives of Johannesburg co-star Christall Kay confirmed the sad news of the passing on of Naledi to Sunday World.

“My sincere condolences to her family and friends. I remember her as a bold beauty that never shyed away from a challenge,” she said.

Naledi was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer in 2019, and she shared the news on her social media.

“If I look like I’ve just been through a war, it’s because I have. On 29 Nov. 2019 I was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer. This was also the day I wrote the last exam of my law degree… while waiting for the call bearing my results.”

“I spent the past short while posting pictures taken around this time last year so I can show what a difference a year makes… and also to say that through all those changes, I’m still here. Still fighting? Does the fight for survival ever end? I choose to say: still healing. Still improving. Every day I draw another breath… still WINNING.”

“The world buckled down and braced for the impact of COVID-19 while each day I was terrified that an encounter with the virus while on chemotherapy could result in my death due to my compromised immune system. In truth the lockdown also offered me shelter to go through all I have and still am going throughout of the public eye… life is what you make it and we choose how to look at things. This is how I chose to look at my reality,” she wrote.

The star documented her battle against cancer on social media.

A lil throwback… In this pic I'm having chemo. It's by no means an easy/pleasant experience. But I overcame with those I love by my side & having practical resources in place that took some of the worry away. Successfully #CoveredAndProtected #AdviceForSuccess @Momentum_za pic.twitter.com/HgdVrBZaoo — Naledi Willers (@ChelCBun) April 1, 2021

Struggling to get up today. — Naledi Willers (@ChelCBun) July 14, 2019

Messages of condolences have been pouring in on social media for the reality star:

Hearing about the passing of Naledi Willers broke my heart, damn!💔 — 🍃 Dwight Schrute 🍃 (@IamMbali_M) December 8, 2021

Sad to hear of Naledi Willers death. Cancer sucks. She fought hard but cancer won #RIPNaledi — Vaccinated hun 💉💉💉 (@Tshegoc) December 8, 2021

RIP Naledi Willers 🕊 — Your Aunty! 🍵 (@reallifeacting1) December 8, 2021

I’m the saddest shame RIP NALEDI WILLERS YOH…..mosetsana wa motswana bathong😞 #RIPNALEDIWILLERS pic.twitter.com/5i5UaCe3Do — GodiraoneWarona (@MotsoSekhu) December 8, 2021

Mara Naledi Willers fought that cancer, now it's resting time. #RIPNaledi — Pac Pacino (@Pac_Pacino) December 8, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndo Maleho (@ndomaleho)

Willers was born in Botswana and was a former beauty pageant queen.

She was one of the housemates featured on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

She was married to Quinton Masina, a famous South African radio DJ, also known as Naked DJ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QUINTON MASINA (@naked_dj)

