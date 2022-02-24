Rap icon’s sudden death shatters AKA and Cassper

Rap artists AKA and Cassper Nyovest seem to be battling to accept that Riky Rick is no more. The untimely death of the music icon has also hit many of his friends and family hard.

Riky, real name Rikhardo Makhado, shared a beautiful friendship with AKA. He also once had a brotherly bond with Cassper.

While AKA has spoken out about men’s battles with depression, Cassper has said very little. But his silent posts speak volumes, as he changed his Twitter profile picture to that of his former friend, honouring his memory.

He also shared a video of Riky Rick, 34, singing his latest song that was released last week and captured it with a broken heart.

In his post, AKA said he had become numb to the feeling of losing a loved one to suicide.

“I hope that very soon we can address the issue of how damaged and broken men in this country are. We have no one to talk to, we just pat each other on the back and say ‘get on with it, be strong my boi’ … but in reality, we are traumatised,” wrote AKA.

He added that most men in the country suffer from generational trauma, and emphasised the importance for men to go back family values and speak out about their issues.

He wrote: “We cannot make this thing work without each other. We are crying out for your help. This is so traumatic. Please, let’s not forget about us. We are not perfect by any means but damn.”

