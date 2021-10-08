REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Official drink of Miss South Africa is Queen B’s BNG again

By Anelisa Sibanda
Bonang's House of BNG selected to be Miss SA's official drink for the second time

Johannesburg -Bonang Matheba introduced a luxury beverage brand in 2019 called the House of BNG and till today it is being sold in various stores.

After the SunMet, BNG swiftly followed up with its Prestige Reserve MCC, launched at the richest and most prestigious horse race in Africa.

Bonang Matheba doesn’t seem to miss, her drink, House of BNG, will be the official drink of Miss SA, just as she is sophisticated and elegant champagne that is perfect for the event.

Although she is all the way in New York, her champagne business still thrives after only been launched two years.

