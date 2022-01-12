Nonhle Thema reflects on her fathers death

Johannesburg- Losing a father is a sad experience that one has to endure, and media personality and actress, Nonhle Thema recently lost her father and is having a hard time coping with her loss.

Nonhle shared the heartbreaking news of losing her father Derrick Thema who was a legendary journalist, about a week ago, and since then she has been posting a lot about him on her social media.

“My dad when he was already an established journalist he did some acting when he was young.”(Sic)

“Rest Daddy you’re a Legend to the world but a Dad to us your kids. You are Loved by US Your children appreciate your fatherly love and education you provided for us all. Thank you for being a Present Father always there when we needed you and giving us money when we wanted to buy stuff as kids and teaching us values to be independent and honourable in society.”

