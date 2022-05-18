New mom Natasha Thahane returns to ‘Blood and Water’ for season 3

Actress Natasha Thahane, who is reported to have given birth recently, has returned to the set of Netflix’s drama series Blood and Water for season three.

Natasha plays the role of Wendy Dlamini and will be on the new season after the production team announced its return a month ago. The third offering comes after almost six months since the premiere of the second season.

Season two ended on a cliffhanger with the introduction of what might be a new villain. Many fans of the show were left guessing whether both Natasha and Cindy Mahlangu would return for the new season. Now Natasha has confirmed her comeback.

Taking to social media, the actress shared her pictures on set and wrote a heartfelt message thanking everyone who has gone far and beyond for her.

“May their kindness be returned multiple times over for what they have done and continue to do for me. Thank you Gambit Films & Netflix,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane)

