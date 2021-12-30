Murdah Bongs pens a sweet message to girlfriend, DJ Zinhle

Johannesburg- Member of Black Motion, Bongani Mohosana well known as Murdah Bongs took to Instagram to wish the mother of his child a happy birthday

Murdah wrote a sweet message to DJ Zinhle in celebration of her birthday.

“Ish no words can describe what you mean to me. I never in my life would have thought I would be the happiest man alive. I really appreciate the mother you are to our children and the life partner you are to me,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Working under your guidance is a blessing I wake up every morning to be a better version of myself to you and our children, you inspire me to do my best.

Murdah could not stop praising DJ Zinhle of how much of a good partner and mother she is and how he is lucky to have her by his side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

Phela y'all must understand Zinhle is older than Bongz so older women tend to be parents sometimes So Bongz is right when he said "working under your guidance" .. pic.twitter.com/PNHC7petS9 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 30, 2021

A man that is teachable and not stuck in his ways is a true gem👌. DJ Zinhle is humble and respectful and I’m sure she gives bongani his position. Any man who feels respected and not challenged will give his woman the whole world, she will be madam to him❤️. — The Current Era (@InHisTimes) December 30, 2021

This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever read — katly (@_katlibaybe) December 30, 2021

“Our children” 🥺❤️ — Nokuthula Khwela (@madamkhwela) December 30, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Author