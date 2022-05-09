Motshidisi Mohono is the new host of Radio 2000 sports show

Award-winning sports presenter Motshidisi Mohono has replaced Andile Ncube as the new host of Game Time on Radio 2000.

The daily sports show was first hosted by seasoned broadcaster Robert Marawa on simulcast, airing both on Metro FM and Radio 2000 before he was booted out in 2021.

Mohono, a DStv Viewer’s Choice Awards nominee in the favourite television presenter category, shared the news of her new radio gig on social media on Monday.

Born in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, the presenter wrote that dreams do come true.

“My first show is this evening, and I’m both nervous and excited. I can’t wait! Ke leboha ho Modimo le badimo [I thank the Lord and my ancestors] for this wonderful blessing. Dreams really do come true,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motshidisi Mohono 🇿🇦 (@motshidisim)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author