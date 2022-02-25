Mohale calls Cassper a homophobe

Cassper Nyovest’s tribute to the late Riky Rick on Friday has rubbed Mohale Motaung the wrong way. Motaung called the hip-hop star a homophobe and asked him to delete a tweet he had posted in the morning.

Cassper’s post to Riky Rick reads: “As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me or worse, being behind me. So when Riky creeped up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanna do is turn around and ask ‘which one is this one now” lol … But when I heard his voice, I had to put my guard down and chill cause it was him.

“I don’t remember what he said in this interview, but I know he was showing love like he always would. I’m not ready to let go yet, it’s all still a shock, but what I shared with this man was real and we both knew it. My brother! To be continued…”

Mohale then retweeted Cassper’s tweet and said what he had posted was homophobic.

“This is very homophobic Cassper. Remove this,” wrote Motaung.

I have respect for the gay community but their entitlement and disrespect is the reason why they still experience a negative reception. @mohale_motaung this was really unnecessary. RIP Ricky Rick pic.twitter.com/AMuO0bgRhm — Onicka Mavesele🇿🇦 (@blacktenant5) February 25, 2022

We are a fuck*d up generation where someone cannot express his feelings because some people will make this about them, can’t we allow people to be ?it’s okay not to be comfortable with certain things and nawe maybe there are things that you not comfortable with and it’s also okay — Zandi Khanyile🇿🇦 (@Zen_ntando3) February 25, 2022

Mohale warre nyela bathong how is what Casper posted homophobic 😤😴😴😴 — Gabby Network Marketer (@malosegab) February 25, 2022

okay Cass just expressed boundaries not even talking about gay men specifically, and he was frowned upon, a gay man expresses his boundaries then he is praised. Its kak. — Brucene Riet (@Luzanne_Bee) February 25, 2022

Stating that you're not comfortable when you're being touched somehow is being homophobic? Ya'll feel so entitled to touching anyone anyhow. People can't even express what they're not comfortable with without ya'll making it about YOU. — Sir'Prudy Matsebula (@Prudy_SA) February 25, 2022

Mohale wa lerete must just focus on himself and looting money , nothing is homophobic here. If another man is uncomfortable he is uncomfortable about it !!! pic.twitter.com/YMSX1i8AHS — Dr.STAN_KRUGER🇮🇹 (@krugersville) February 25, 2022

