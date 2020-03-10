Modiselle goes AWOL from Massiv Metro radio show

Ex-actress confirms that she has a ‘new job’

Former Generations: The Legacy actress and media personality Candice Modiselle has been giving her show on radio station Massiv Metro a miss for more than a

month.

The youngest of the Modiselle sisters, known for her presenting skills on YoTv, Selimathunzi and Mzansi Magic’s new kids show Style Squad has, according to three independent sources, been off air for a while for reasons not made public yet.

Massiv Metro CEO Nicolas Regisford told Sunday World that the station would not comment.

“Candice would be the one to give [you] the story,” he said.

Modiselle has been the presenter of the Saturday morning breakfast show, #MonateBreakfast, for more than two years.

In her absence the show has been presented by Pretoria- based (radio jocks) Boo-C and DJ Fingers.

“She hasn’t been there for the past month. I do know that someone else has been doing the show in that period,” said the source.

The source added that her change in schedule has made the working environment uneasy as other people have been asked to fill in for her while she was away.

“The lady who does it also has her own show every Friday and Saturday night between 7-10pm.

She also used to host the Saturday breakfast show on Pheli FM, but she hasn’t been doing that due to her doing the breakfast show at Massiv,” said another source.

Another mole said: “I know for sure that she moved to Cape Town in January and does not have the time for the show at the moment.”

When asked where she has been over the last month, Modiselle did not wish to comment about the work she now does but insisted she was “still very much” part of

Massiv Metro despite being off air.

She confirmed that she “got another job” but declined to provide details.

By Nokuthula Zwane

zwanen@sundayworld.co.za