Mfana Ka Gogo makes DJ Zinhle weep

By Mbalenhle Zuma
DJ Zinhle

Johannesburg- The new kid on the block Mfana ka Gogo has gone as far as making DJ Zinhle weep.

Mfana Ka Gogo is a 17 year-old amapiano vocalist who comes all the way from Durban.

DJ Zinhle was left in tears after she saw a video of Mfana ka Gogo’s new song titled Jabula.

Zinhle took to social media and reposted the video of the song.

“I’m glad that you guys already know that I cry a lot because this video of @RealMfanaKaGogo made me weep,” she wrote.

Mfana Ka Gogo replied to DJ Zinhle’s tweet and expressed his gratitude for her recongnizing his music.

“Ngyabonga kakhulu sesteri…izimo esibhekana nazo kumele sikhulume ngazo.”he replied.

