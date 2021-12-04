Matt The DJ positioning himself for greatness in music industry

Johannesburg – Mzansi’s new sensational Matt The DJ has taken the country’s dance-scene by storm.

Real name Anga Mathenjwa who hails from the Eastern Cape, grew up in musical family and has inherited this through the generations.

Speaking to Sunday World, Matt The DJ says music grew to the greatest passion for him.

“From Matt to the world expect music single releases that will take my fans by surprise, I have already embarked on performances across the country with the quest to feed music fans with what I’ve reaped from my family”, he said.

“This music journey hasn’t been rosy has one could imagine, now I’m in a space of going big as now sky is the limit,” he added.

Working with musical genius Junior Lavie has proven that I’m certain to conquer the world as the opportunity I’ve been given comes with a energy to feed music fans what they’d love to hear”.

Recently Matt The DJ shared a stage with Vinny Da Vinci, Oscar Mbo, Young Stunna, Simmy, Junior B to name a few, he also was a big act during Khanyi Mbau’s birthday celebration that took place in Durban a fortnight ago.

