Mafikizolo drops Mamezala Ft Simmy & Sun-El Musician

Johannesburg- Veteran superstar Afropop duo Mafikizolo is back doing what they do best.

Well-known for their wedding favorites – songs such as Ndihamba Nawe and Masthokoze – the pair teams up with relative newcomers to the industry, Simmy and producer Sun-El Musician on Mamezala.

Mamezala which means mother-in-law in Zulu is a mid-tempo track celebrating the formalization of a union through a wedding, and urging the future mother-in-law to come outside, welcome the guests, and celebrate with ululations the incoming son/daughter-in-law.

Producer Sun-El Musician brings his laid-back mid-tempo brand of dance-electronica to the song, while singer and songwriter Simmy’s breathy, understated vocals are a perfect addition to those of Mafikizolo’s lead singer Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi