MacG a daddy for the second time

Podcast and Chill host MacG (MacGyver Mukwevho) and YouTuber Naledi Maonamodi recently welcomed their second baby.

Taking to her Instagram account, Naledi shared a video of her pregnancy journey and captioned the adorable video with “Thank You God”.

The video, playing to Major’s This is Why I Love You, marks her milestones from the positive pregnancy test to flaunting her belly and getting tummy rubs. The video ends with the little hands of their new addition.

See the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naledi (@nah_ledi)

The lovebirds already have a son together. When he hosted reality TV star Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye on Podcast and Chill early in December, MacG mentioned that he was married and has been living with Naledi for a few years now.

