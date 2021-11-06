Lungelo Mpangase blesses herself with new set of wheels

Johannesburg – Mzali Wam actress Lungelo Mpangase recently blessed herself with a new set of wheels.

Lungelo took to social media to share the news and also the struggles she’s gone through, with not having a car.

“It slaps different when you worked hard for it. Even harder when there’s a before story lol , here’s mine: Those times when I didn’t have taxi fare to attend auditions.”

“Getting mugged on Barry Hertzog Avenue and stranded, walked to Noord and begging taxi drivers to get a free ride”

“Not making it on time for my call coz taxis in Vosloorus operated from 4:30 am and my call time was4:30am but I was going to Sandton.”

“When I severely broke my spine in a taxi accident and had to go learn to walk. I could go on, but I’ve learned there’s wisdom in the struggle.”

“My mom said to me “iva likhishwa ngelinye iva” and I did exactly that! I hope this inspires a little dreamer in the village that you can start from nothing with no connections and still go somewhere with God,” she wrote.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma