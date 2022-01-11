REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: #UmlandoChallenge is the latest craze in SA

By Mbalenhle Zuma
#UmlandoChallenge

Johannesburg- Dance trends come and go and the #UmlandoChallenge is the newest one that you should definitely try.

Not so long ago we were doing the Nkoa Tempela challenge but it seems like we left that one in 2021.

Umlando is a new song by 9umba and Toss that will drop sometime this week, it features the likes of Sino Msolo, Mdoovar, Sir Trill, Slade, Young Stunna, and Lady Du.

This is how tweeps reacted to the new #UmlandoChallenge and have also submitted their videos of themselves partaking in the dance challenge.

@sinomsolo

#viral #amapiano #Umlando

♬ original sound – Sino Msolo

