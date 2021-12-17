Look: Tweeps react to Naledi Willers memorial service

Johannesburg- The memorial service of the late Real Housewives of Johannesburg reality star Naledi Willers took place on Wednesday at the Houghton hotel.

The memorial service was attended by close family and friends but the public was able to stream it live on YouTube.

After watching Naledi’s memorial service and what her close friends and family had to say about her, tweeps couldn’t help but react to what a beautiful life she had.

I just watched #NalediWillersMemorialService. There’s a part where her inside an ambulance titled ‘the last day’ I’m shattered. Cancer is so cruel 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7BpeGEQ5kN — Ce (@celiwekhonco) December 16, 2021

Saddest past is when the hairdresser starts crying because Naledi asked her to cut her hair, yhoo. Naledi was drained, she was tired. May she rest now #NalediWillersMemorialService — Ms Viwe Adoons (@vsobudula) December 15, 2021

It’s so painful 😓 I wanted to ask how God expected her to fight all these cancers, but I realises He didn’t, and that is why she is resting now💔. He let her rest. She is now healed. May her soul rest in eternal peace 🕯🕊 She was so strong 🥺 #NalediWillersMemorialService — Boitumelo L (@Tumi_MrsL) December 16, 2021

Dudu Zuma was a great friend to Naledi, she was there with her right through the end. #NalediWillersMemorialService — Gao (@Gao_B) December 16, 2021

You fought till the end🥺

My heart is in so much pain cause I understand your experience, I just wish you could’ve beat it again🎗

Rest well my fellow pink princess💞#NalediWillersMemorialService pic.twitter.com/rSczyEsblr — Mawushe Chiya Thombela🦄🐝 (@Lulu_Nthabi) December 16, 2021

Just finished watching Naledi Willer’s Memorial Service. Aah maahn what a true fighter. “One more day, one more week.” Naledi was a star ⭐️ just as her name says it. What a beautiful and emotional memorial. RIP Naledi 🕊🙏🏽 #NalediWillersMemorialService — 🇿🇦 Xhosa Princess 🇿🇦 (@Swelie) December 16, 2021

My heart is broken😥 she went through so much💔. Having a good support system is pivotal. After watching the service I’m reminded again never to take good health for granted and to live everyday graciously. Rest now beautiful 🕊🤍you really fought. #NalediWillersMemorialService — Amanda Mthembu (@majestic_manda) December 16, 2021

Apart from the pain she endure she had a great sense of humour #NalediWillersMemorialService — Hlubikazi 👑 (@EBambo_R) December 16, 2021

