Look: Tweeps react to Naledi Willers memorial service

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Naledi Willers

Johannesburg- The memorial service of the late Real Housewives of Johannesburg reality star Naledi Willers took place on Wednesday at the Houghton hotel.

The memorial service was attended by close family and friends but the public was able to stream it live on YouTube.

After watching Naledi’s memorial service and what her close friends and family had to say about her, tweeps couldn’t help but react to what a beautiful life she had.

