REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Look: Tweeps react to DJ Tira’s Fact Durban Rocks announcement

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Dj Tira
DJ Tira

Johannesburg- DJ Tira recently announced when tickets will go on sale for the Fact Durban Rocks.

Fact Durban Rocks is one of the most popular events that takes place in Durban, and DJ Tira has different plans for this year.

DJ Tira took to social media to confirm the date of when fans can purchase their tickets.

“Fact Durban Rocks 31 December. Moses Mabhida. Limited tickets available from 17 December 2021,” he wrote.

In a recent interview with Sunday World, DJ Tira shared that with Covid-19, Fact Durban Rocks didn’t happen the way it usually does and this year Tira said he is hopeful that things will go the way he wishes they could.

“I’m staying positive and I am planning on having around 2 000 people at the event because of the Covid-19 regulations. So that automatically means the entire concept is going to be different, we won’t be having three stages that we usually have.”

Tweeps however have reacted to DJ Tira’s announcement, after he had hinted some time back that people need to be vaccinated in order to party with him.

 

Also Read: DJ Tira on his plans for Fact Durban Rocks

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes