Look: Trevor Noah’s bae Minka Kelly endorses SA after fun holiday

Johannesburg- Trevor Noah’s girlfriend Minka Kelly has recently taken to social media to endorse South After after she had a fun holiday experience in Cape Town.

Trevor and Minka started dating in 2020 but slipt early in 2021 but later got back together again.

The couple spent their summer holiday down in the beautiful mother city with some of Trevor’s friends.

“Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi,” she wrote.

Check out some of their holiday snaps with Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga and Sizwe Dhlomo.

