VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Look: Sir Trill shares video dropping hot bars

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Sir Trill Instagram

Johannesburg – Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill has shown his fans that he is indeed a man of many talents.

Sir Trill recently took to social media to share a video of himself dropping some hot bars.

Sir Trill shared that he used to be a rapper before he got into the amapiano genre.

“LOL LOOK WHAT I FOUND. YES, SURPRISE I USED TO RAP. KDALA SIZAMA,” he wrote.

This is how tweeps have reacted to the John Wick hitmaker’s rap skills:

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes